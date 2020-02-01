MBE Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 86,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,757. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

