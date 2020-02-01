MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,333 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,614. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.50 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

