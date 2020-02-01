Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

NASDAQ MXIM traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. 2,145,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,487. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $65.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $82,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,470,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth $1,668,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after buying an additional 227,322 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.