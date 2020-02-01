Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,348,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,422,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 494,195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 279,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

