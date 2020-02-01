Max Property Group (MPG) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $593,413.00 and approximately $25,036.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017084 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000601 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005526 BTC.

999 (999) traded 90.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

