Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

MATW traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.21. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

