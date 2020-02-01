Mathes Company Inc. Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $7,301,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. 16,337,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,467,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

