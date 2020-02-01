Mathes Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 153,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 979,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,020 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IDV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.05. 949,459 shares of the company traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

