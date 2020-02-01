Mathes Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,742. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $110.24 and a 52-week high of $130.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

