Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.66. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materion.

MTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Materion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,938,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 201,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. Materion has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $71.97.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

