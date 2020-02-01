Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Match Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Match Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura cut their target price on Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,377. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Match Group has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,680,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Match Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Match Group by 80.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $2,436,000. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

