Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Match Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of MTCH traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. Match Group has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,680,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,382,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 80.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

