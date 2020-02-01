Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $343.00 Price Target at Stephens

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $325.00 to $343.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.35.

MA stock traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The firm has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $327.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,486,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,734,789,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after purchasing an additional 465,173 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

