Marston’s (LON:MARS) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 100 ($1.32).

MARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marston’s to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marston’s to a sell rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 112.09 ($1.47).

Get Marston's alerts:

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 104.70 ($1.38) on Wednesday. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.50%.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.