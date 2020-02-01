Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $724.65

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $724.65 and traded as high as $798.50. Marshalls shares last traded at $789.50, with a volume of 255,977 shares.

MSLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 564.17 ($7.42).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 827.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 724.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58 shares of company stock valued at $45,056.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

