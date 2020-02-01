Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MMC traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,105. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $116.84.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.