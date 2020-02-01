Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.19%. Marlin Business Services updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.17-2.27 EPS.

MRLN stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,101. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. Marlin Business Services has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $239.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

