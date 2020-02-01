Mark Mccombe Sells 1,336 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BLK traded down $12.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $527.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,357. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.54 and a 1 year high of $547.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

