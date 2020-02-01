Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marine Products had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million.

MPX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 20,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,014. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $475.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

