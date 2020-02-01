Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $16.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Several research firms recently commented on MRO. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

