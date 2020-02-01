ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.84-4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion.ManpowerGroup also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.33-1.41 EPS.

NYSE MAN traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $75.59 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $44,255.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,458.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $2,171,690. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

