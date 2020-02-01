Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Consol Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Consol Energy by 519.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Consol Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Consol Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Consol Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $8.13 on Friday. Consol Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $211.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

