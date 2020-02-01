Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $107,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 700,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 315,908 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.