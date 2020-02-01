Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New $155,000 Investment in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ring Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 189.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 293,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 129,867 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $2.80 target price on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Shares of REI opened at $2.16 on Friday. Ring Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

