Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $68,000 Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,432,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 324,480 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 36.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 296,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 153,546 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $393.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.