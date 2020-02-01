Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,511,000 after acquiring an additional 841,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,494,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,244,000 after buying an additional 444,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,118,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after buying an additional 348,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,939,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,413,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $8.35 on Friday. Archrock Inc has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

