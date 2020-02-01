Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

MQBKY stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $100.30.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Ltd. is non-operating holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment, and funds management services. The firm acts on behalf of institutional, corporate, and retail clients, and counterparties around the world. It operates through the following business segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Macquarie Capital, and Commodities and Global Markets (CGM).

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.