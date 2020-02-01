Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
MQBKY stock opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $100.30.
About Macquarie Group
Featured Article: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.