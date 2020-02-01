MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.11 Million

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report sales of $124.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.50 million and the lowest is $123.98 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $121.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $496.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $505.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $540.42 million, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $557.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.99.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTSI traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 580,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,685. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

