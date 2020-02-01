Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Shares of MFNC stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $162.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

