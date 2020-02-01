LUXCoin (LUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $818,634.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $818,634.00 and approximately $9,587.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

