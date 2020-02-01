Lunes Price Reaches $0.0038 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Lunes has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Lunes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Exrates. Lunes has a market capitalization of $575,171.00 and $37,415.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunes’ official website is lunes.io . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

