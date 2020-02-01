Lpwm LLC Acquires New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 892,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 210,503 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,949,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,150,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

