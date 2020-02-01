LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price objective on LPL Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.00. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $429,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,689.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,404 shares of company stock worth $13,946,921. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 940.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

