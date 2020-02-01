Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.41

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $12.28. Low & Bonar shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.42.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.