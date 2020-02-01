Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Receives Buy Rating from Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Buckingham Research currently has a $450.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $430.81.

Shares of LMT opened at $428.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $287.79 and a twelve month high of $438.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 35.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

