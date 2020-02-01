Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $430.81.

NYSE:LMT traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $287.79 and a fifty-two week high of $438.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.75 and its 200-day moving average is $387.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

