Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $430.81.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $7.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $428.12. 1,650,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $287.79 and a 12-month high of $438.99. The firm has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

