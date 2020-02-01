Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.03

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.03 and traded as high as $58.27. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 127,522,547 shares.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 65.88 ($0.87).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28.

In related news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.