Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 4,400 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 179.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 162.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 210.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.81 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target for the company. AltaCorp Capital cut Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.