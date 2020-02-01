Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.04. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $85.37 and a one year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

