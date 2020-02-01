Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $183,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $146.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $37,076.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $166,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $5,050,990. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.