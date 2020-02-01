Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $174,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,036,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 689,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,564 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,641,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

NYSE SWK opened at $159.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.43 and its 200-day moving average is $151.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

