Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $149,000 Stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,980,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 518,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 115,081 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 415,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

BHF stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.07.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

