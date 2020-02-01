Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,834 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $1,598,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of BMRN opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $100.13.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

