Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Purchases 541 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.48. 4,374,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,655. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

