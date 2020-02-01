Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,627 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,012.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 875,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after buying an additional 833,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.98. 3,787,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,771. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.36 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

