Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 484,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 244,051 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 661,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 300,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 131,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.64. 3,262,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,405. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13.

