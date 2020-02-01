Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,415 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 26.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.83. 54,836,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,425,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

