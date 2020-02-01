LiquidApps Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. LiquidApps has a market cap of $9.53 million and $387,744.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 171.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 62.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,025,173,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,721,423 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

