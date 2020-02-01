Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $581.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 34.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 386,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

